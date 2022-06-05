Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,145 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Honda Motor by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HMC opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

