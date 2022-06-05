Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,914 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in GDS by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in GDS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.32.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

