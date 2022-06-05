Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,758 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($59.14) to €54.00 ($58.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.