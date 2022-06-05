Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,735 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 101.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCHP opened at $71.24 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

