WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,647 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $36,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,259,000 after buying an additional 307,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,016,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,664,000 after buying an additional 86,814 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of WEC opened at $104.18 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.91.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,908,752 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

