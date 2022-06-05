Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Weber posted earnings per share of $157.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 99.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Weber.
Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.20). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of WEBR opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Weber has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 0.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Weber’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.
In other Weber news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.
Weber Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weber (WEBR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weber (WEBR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.