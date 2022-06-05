Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Weber posted earnings per share of $157.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 99.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.20). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WEBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of WEBR opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Weber has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Weber’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

In other Weber news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

