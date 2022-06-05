Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) to post $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.43. Waste Management posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after acquiring an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after acquiring an additional 673,451 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after acquiring an additional 323,707 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after acquiring an additional 143,649 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $159.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,562. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $136.97 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.84. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

