Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.11 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) will report sales of $32.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.75 billion and the highest is $34.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $34.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $132.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.39 billion to $135.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $133.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.14 billion to $136.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,684,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after buying an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after buying an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.14. 4,011,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,834,922. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.