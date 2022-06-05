Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.67

Shares of Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and traded as low as $35.95. Wal-Mart de México shares last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 23,413 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wal-Mart de México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

