VITE Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.32 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One VITE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $15.28 million and $2.32 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VITE has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00046345 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 508,466,217 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars.

