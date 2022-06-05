Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) vs. Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Financial Survey

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Vista Gold alerts:

This table compares Vista Gold and Eldorado Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -7.50 Eldorado Gold $940.90 million 1.65 -$136.02 million ($2.58) -3.25

Vista Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eldorado Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vista Gold and Eldorado Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Eldorado Gold 0 1 3 0 2.75

Eldorado Gold has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 98.65%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Vista Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -77.99% -69.29% Eldorado Gold -51.36% 2.11% 1.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Vista Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Eldorado Gold (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.