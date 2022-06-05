Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Bought by Commodore Capital LP

Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,009 shares during the period. Viridian Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.9% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Commodore Capital LP owned approximately 3.90% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $16,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 60.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,967 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,870,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,014.24% and a negative return on equity of 360.68%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $391,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,662,201.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,836. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

