Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,999,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,757 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $25,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Vipshop by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 193,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 475,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $23.84.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

