Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $60.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

NYSE:VSCO opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 122.62% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $1,201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $49,297,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $5,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.