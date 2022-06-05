Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRRM. TheStreet cut Verra Mobility from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.17.

VRRM opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.32. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,926,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $1,084,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 24.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 93,419 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

