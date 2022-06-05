Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $100,938,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 26,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $84,455.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,708.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,147 shares of company stock worth $31,852,093 in the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK opened at $173.66 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $164.96 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

