Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Vericel posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VCEL. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32. Vericel has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vericel by 102.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vericel by 186.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth about $103,000.

About Vericel (Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.