Venus Reward Token (VRT) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a market cap of $7.90 million and $70,149.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

