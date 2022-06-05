Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.87

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Vast Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 43,819,871 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vast Resources in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.98, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £4.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17.

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

