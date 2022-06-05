Vanilla Network (VNLA) One Day Volume Tops $588.00

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $665,852.70 and $588.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00003911 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 976.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.52 or 0.11541280 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00426270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031605 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

