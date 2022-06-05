Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Chai Trust Co. LLC

Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $90,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $205.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.66 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.29 and a 200-day moving average of $223.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

