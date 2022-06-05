Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $36,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $168.37. 366,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,813. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.23 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.52 and a 200-day moving average of $172.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.