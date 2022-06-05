Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Reduced by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $20,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,831,000. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 52,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 169,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $98.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $92.88 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.