Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $44,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,871,000 after acquiring an additional 438,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 322,618 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,372,000 after acquiring an additional 186,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,819,000.

Shares of VOE traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.13. 1,065,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,733. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $134.19 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

