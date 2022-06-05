Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.64.

Shares of VLO opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.32.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after buying an additional 1,499,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after buying an additional 1,296,547 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

