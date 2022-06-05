V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.67B-.

V.F. stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. 1,802,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.24.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.89.

In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at $83,806,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at $50,416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 38.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,890,000 after purchasing an additional 756,275 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in V.F. by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,809,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,922,000 after acquiring an additional 401,948 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.