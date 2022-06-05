Utilitywise (LON:UTW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Utilitywise PLC (LON:UTW – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Utilitywise shares last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,662,900 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £1.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.90.
Utilitywise Company Profile (LON:UTW)
