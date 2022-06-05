US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

US Foods stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. US Foods has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $40.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. CL King raised their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.73.

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in US Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 11.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in US Foods by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

