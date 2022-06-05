urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

Get urban-gro alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UGRO. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ UGRO opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. urban-gro has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $62.99 million, a PE ratio of -296.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). urban-gro had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that urban-gro will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of urban-gro by 382.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of urban-gro by 97.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About urban-gro (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on urban-gro (UGRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.