UNUS SED LEO Hits Market Cap of $4.82 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for about $5.05 or 0.00016821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and $5.74 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00211137 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001875 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007648 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

