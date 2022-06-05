Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Receives $26.76 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMGNF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.88) to €25.80 ($27.74) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Universal Music Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Universal Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.88) to €29.00 ($31.18) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

OTC UMGNF traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.18. 4,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,258. Universal Music Group has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.