Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $121.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,597. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

