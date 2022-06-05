Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UTL. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Unitil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NYSE:UTL opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. Unitil has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 296.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 54,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 60,651 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Unitil by 43.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Unitil by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 69.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

