UniFirst Co. (UNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th.

UniFirst has increased its dividend by an average of 41.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. UniFirst has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UniFirst to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

NYSE:UNF opened at $171.53 on Friday. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $156.04 and a 52 week high of $242.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.87 and a 200 day moving average of $183.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.00.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.38). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UniFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

