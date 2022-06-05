Unibright Price Up 14.6% This Week (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001073 BTC on exchanges. Unibright has a total market cap of $48.15 million and approximately $202,131.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unibright has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unibright Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

