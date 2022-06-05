Ultra (UOS) Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Ultra has a market cap of $110.47 million and approximately $970,768.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,940.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.62 or 0.00629965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00189528 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030639 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001051 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003163 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,472,124 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

