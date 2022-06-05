UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Evercore ISI

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised UiPath from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.70.

UiPath stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $79.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.33.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in UiPath by 68.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,718 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in UiPath by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 726.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 95,910 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

