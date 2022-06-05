UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Oppenheimer

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Get UiPath alerts:

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.33. UiPath has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $79.26.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $725,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $535,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,428 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $457,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,440 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $759,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.