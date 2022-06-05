U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.03). U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Chairman Max L. Fuller purchased 29,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $94,099.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,422,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,479.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Rickel purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,523.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 285,620 shares of company stock worth $879,735 over the last ninety days. 31.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USX traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 643,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.05 million, a PE ratio of -311.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

