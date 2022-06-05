Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $175.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $270.16.

Twilio stock opened at $101.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.63. Twilio has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,031.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,141,000 after buying an additional 346,907 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after buying an additional 962,047 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,978,000 after purchasing an additional 770,655 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

