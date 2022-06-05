Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Twilio by 471.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 347,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,384,000 after purchasing an additional 286,268 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Twilio by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $1,249,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $8,506,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 305.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.16.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,031.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.79. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.