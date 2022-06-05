Trust Wallet Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $177.57 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 5th. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $177.57 million and $17.54 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002050 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 844.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.00 or 0.12550834 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00424672 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031637 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 858,094,211 coins and its circulating supply is 288,094,211 coins. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

