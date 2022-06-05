Truist Financial Upgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to “Buy”

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.86.

PK stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

