Truist Financial Trims Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Target Price to $52.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Shares of SRC opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 140.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $658,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 697,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 22,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 41.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

