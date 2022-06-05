Truist Financial Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $225.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VEEV. Barclays decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.28.

Shares of VEEV opened at $187.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.08. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 321.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 56,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,730,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

