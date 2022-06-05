TrueFi Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0876 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $48.11 million and $4.57 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

