TrueDeck (TDP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,516.00

TrueDeck (TDP) traded up 41.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $33,882.77 and approximately $14,516.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

