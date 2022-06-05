TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TriState Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

TSC stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.48 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TriState Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TriState Capital by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital (Get Rating)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

