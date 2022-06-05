Trainline’s (TRN) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.54) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trainline from GBX 307 ($3.88) to GBX 292 ($3.69) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.39) to GBX 319 ($4.04) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.43) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Trainline from GBX 400 ($5.06) to GBX 435 ($5.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 335.20 ($4.24).

Shares of TRN opened at GBX 321.30 ($4.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -128.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 285.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 256.52. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147.37 ($1.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 400 ($5.06).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

