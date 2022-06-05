Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor stock traded down $5.43 on Tuesday, reaching $164.81. 261,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,184. The stock has a market cap of $230.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $155.05 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.08.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 284,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

